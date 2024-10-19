Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXT shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$23.80 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Parex Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$32.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Insider Transactions at Parex Resources

Parex Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan acquired 3,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.85 per share, with a total value of C$35,550.00. In related news, Director Glenn Mcnamara acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,140.00. Also, Senior Officer Eric Furlan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.85 per share, with a total value of C$35,550.00. Insiders bought a total of 54,804 shares of company stock worth $705,285 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE PXT opened at C$13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.33 and a 52-week high of C$28.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.41.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of C$499.23 million during the quarter.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

