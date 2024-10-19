Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Pegasystems worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,113,000 after buying an additional 114,848 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,497,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. William Blair raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $75.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,350. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,211.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,121.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

