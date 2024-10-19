Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.70. Precipio shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 1,190 shares changing hands.

Precipio Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

