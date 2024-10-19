Q3 Earnings Forecast for ACI Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

