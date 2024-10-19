Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.92. The company has a market cap of $647.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.03 and its 200 day moving average is $204.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

