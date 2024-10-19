Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.94 and traded as high as C$35.29. Quebecor shares last traded at C$34.34, with a volume of 603,452 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

