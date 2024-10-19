Raghav Nath Bahl Sells 71,000 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Raghav Nath Bahl sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,075. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $88.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $150.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.48 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 112.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lee Enterprises, Incorporated will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lee Enterprises stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated ( NYSE:LEE Free Report ) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.01% of Lee Enterprises worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

