Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Position Raised by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 757.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Rambus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Rambus by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 939,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after buying an additional 117,285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Rambus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

