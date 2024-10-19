Randolph Co Inc Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 899.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,605 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 11.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $95,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The firm has a market cap of $837.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

