Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.48 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 129.50 ($1.69). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 171,304 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £287.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,295.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,000.00%.

In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider Andreas Tautscher purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £9,675 ($12,633.85). Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

