Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $990.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,109.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,039.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Leerink Partnrs cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,116.00.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

