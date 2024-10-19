Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TNDM FY2027 Earnings

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2028 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.33. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 55.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

