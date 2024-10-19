Research Analysts Set Expectations for CWCO Q2 Earnings

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated Water in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 0.5 %

Consolidated Water stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $32.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.12 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 90,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

