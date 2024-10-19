RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIV. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 27.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 89,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 97,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

RIV stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1289 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.