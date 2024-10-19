Robert W. Baird Boosts Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $120.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BECN. Stephens cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN opened at $95.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.61. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $105.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.11%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $411,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,814,000 after buying an additional 872,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,082,000 after acquiring an additional 569,627 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 811,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,400,000 after acquiring an additional 49,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after purchasing an additional 62,690 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,606,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.