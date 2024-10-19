Robert W. Baird Boosts Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to $230.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $204.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other news, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $224,963.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,696.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $224,271.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $224,963.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,696.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ferguson by 2,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

