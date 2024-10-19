Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as high as C$1.25. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 7,606 shares changing hands.

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

