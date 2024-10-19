Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $199.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.