RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $125.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $72.48 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

