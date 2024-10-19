Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $251.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of -0.08. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $194.09 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $303.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDFC

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.