Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,476 ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.58% of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPXB opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $77.90.
About ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF
