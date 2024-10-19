Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,476 ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.58% of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXB opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF alerts:

About ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (SPXB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade bonds issued by companies in the S&P 500 Index. SPXB was launched on May 1, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.