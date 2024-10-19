Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,522 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.3 %

ASO stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,172. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

