Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,378 FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 105,238 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 125,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 76,754 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:DNOV opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

