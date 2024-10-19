Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,184 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in monday.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,781,000 after buying an additional 31,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,299,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,665,000 after purchasing an additional 84,182 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in monday.com by 34.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,707,000 after acquiring an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of monday.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 470,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.60.

monday.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $287.31 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 756.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

