Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,478 Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 93,444 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 66.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 40.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Wabash National by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 60,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $813.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.52. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

