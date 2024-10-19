Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,661 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $83.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

