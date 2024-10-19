Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 84,920 Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 230,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,060,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 381,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,967,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 53.8% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 747,743 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 181,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

BLDE opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $290.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.09. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

