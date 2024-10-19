Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 297,153 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,333,000 after buying an additional 83,769 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $35.34 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRN

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

