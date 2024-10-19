Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $299,000 in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 305,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

