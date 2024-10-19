Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $304,000 in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 335,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 62,587 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 241,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 115,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,842,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $307.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

