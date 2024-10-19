Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $314,000 in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Barings Participation Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 11.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 258,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

MPV opened at $17.24 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11.

Barings Participation Investors Dividend Announcement

Barings Participation Investors Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

(Free Report)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.