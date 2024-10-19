Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $321,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
Shares of HBI opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.83 and a beta of 1.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
