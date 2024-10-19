Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 629.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 21.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 53.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.1 %

EQC opened at $19.83 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.