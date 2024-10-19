Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,570,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 530,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $267,041.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HealthStream

HealthStream Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.68 million, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

HealthStream Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.