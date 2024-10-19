Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Energizer by 95.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 17.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 59,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ENR. Barclays upped their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Energizer Stock Up 0.5 %

ENR stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

