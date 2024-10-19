Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $132.14 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $157.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.64.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

