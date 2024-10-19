Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $475,217.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,765.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $475,217.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,765.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $43.55 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of -0.04.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

