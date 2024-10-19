Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,317,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 277.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 723,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after purchasing an additional 531,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 983,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,078,000 after buying an additional 148,913 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $11,093,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,055,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWST has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average is $100.08.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.35%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

