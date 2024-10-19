Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,419 Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PWV stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $964.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

