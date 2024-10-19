Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,028,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 616,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 61,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $2,596,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.