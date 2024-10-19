Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,047,000 after buying an additional 259,417 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 687,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 288,663 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:NULV opened at $42.30 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.