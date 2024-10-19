Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $335,000 Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Wedbush upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.31%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

