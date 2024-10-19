Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,475 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter worth $107,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SHG opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

