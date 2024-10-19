Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 465.25 ($6.08) and traded as high as GBX 488 ($6.37). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 485 ($6.33), with a volume of 162,985 shares.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 465.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 455.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £464.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,385.71 and a beta of 0.54.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

