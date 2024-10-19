Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 444.27 ($5.80) and traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.01). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 460 ($6.01), with a volume of 16,737 shares.

Science Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 468.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 444.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.28 million, a PE ratio of 3,538.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity

In other Science Group news, insider Martyn Roy Ratcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Science Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($58,762.08). 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

