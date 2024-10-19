Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and QXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy -4.79% -5.34% -4.39% QXO -3.75% 0.51% 0.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scienjoy and QXO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00 QXO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Scienjoy presently has a consensus target price of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,011.11%. Given Scienjoy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than QXO.

This table compares Scienjoy and QXO”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $1.49 billion 0.02 -$4.34 million ($0.08) -11.25 QXO $57.11 million 110.41 -$1.07 million ($1.76) -8.75

QXO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QXO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.6% of QXO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QXO beats Scienjoy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About QXO

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

