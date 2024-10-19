Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.6 %

BBIO opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,831,544 shares of company stock worth $150,128,821 over the last three months. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,222,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,828,000 after buying an additional 421,832 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,632,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,014,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 44.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,646,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 506,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.