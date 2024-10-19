Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Geron stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Geron had a negative net margin of 15,990.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Geron by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Geron by 870.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Geron by 32.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

