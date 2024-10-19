SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,885 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 210,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $83,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

