SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,177 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $223.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.85 and a 52-week high of $223.45.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.50 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

